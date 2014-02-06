By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors in funds based in the United States poured a record net $10.7 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb. 5, while exchange-traded funds saw large outflows from stock funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Investors took a net $22.4 billion out of equity ETFs, but equity mutual funds took in a net $1.5 billion, according to Lipper. Among the hardest-hit ETFs was the SPDR S&P 500 ETF , which had a net outflow of $10.744 billion. The overall figures underscore investor nervousness at the start of this year. After the Standard & Poor's 500 jumped nearly 30 percent last year, the index is down 4 percent so far in 2014. The S&P lost 1.27 percent over the week reported in the Lipper data. With the Federal Reserve pulling back on its massive bond-buying program and mixed economic data in the United States, investors are worried about global growth. "Investors at the margin are starting to wonder if they're still on the right track, but no one has hit the panic button," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. Investors in exchange-traded funds are thought to represent the institutional investor, including hedge funds. Mutual funds are thought to represent retail investors. In a highlight of the market's mood, trading volume in CBOE Volatility index VIX futures hit an all-time high in January, suggesting investors were busy buying protection against a market decline. The VIX futures trading volume totaled a record 4.40 million contacts in January, a 52 percent increase from a year ago and a 38 percent increase from December, the Chicago Board Options Exchange said on Monday. Political turmoil in emerging markets hasn't helped, either, leaving many investors uncertain about where the year could go. A sharp slide in emerging market stocks and currencies in recent sessions has caused retail investors to big-name fund managers to worry about the developing world. Emerging market equity funds saw net outflows of $2.7 billion in the latest week, their largest such outflows since February 2011. U.S.-based emerging market bond funds posted a net outflow of $331 million. Even developed markets were not immune. U.S.-based Japanese equity funds saw a net exit of $386 million, the first such outflow of the year. Japan's Nikkei stock average fell to a four-month low during the Lipper reporting week as the yen strengthened and investors fretted about the prospects for exporters. U.S-based money market funds attracted a net $5.773 billion, nearly reversing $5.8 billion in net outflows in the previous week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -20.905 -0.55 3,698.938 10,602 Domestic Equities -18.844 -0.67 2,763.169 7,792 Non-Domestic -2.060 -0.22 935.768 2,810 Equities All Taxable Bond 10.692 0.64 1,671.333 5,301 Funds All Money Market 5.773 0.24 2,384.839 1,316 Funds All Municipal Bond -0.227 -0.08 276.782 1,407 Funds