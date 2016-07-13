(Recasts; adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 13 A blockbuster U.S. Treasury auction on Wednesday punctuated the enormous appetite for bonds around the world as investors scrambled for stable investments due to worries about a sluggish global economy.

The $12 billion U.S. 30-year government bond sale followed a 10-year note auction in Germany, where yields turned negative for the first time.

Germany's neighbor Switzerland also sold bonds maturing in 2058 at a negative yield on Wednesday.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union on June 23, known as Brexit, has triggered a safehaven stampede into bonds due to worries about weakening global growth and bets overseas central banks would lower interest rates and buy bonds to help their economies.

Nervous investors have poured money into the United States where the 30-year sovereign debt yield is higher than in Japan and most European countries, according to Reuters data.

"That has created an absolute feeding frenzy," Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey said of Brexit's role behind the global bond market rally.

TREASURIES STAGE COMEBACK

Investors snapped up $12 billion of 30-year Treasuries on Wednesday, resulting in a record-low yield on this maturity at an auction. They held back demand at the three- and 10-year note sales earlier this week.

"The bond auction went quite well this afternoon, showing a marked improvement from the weak 3-year and 10-year auctions earlier in the week," Stone & McCarthy Research Associates market strategist John Canavan wrote in a research note.

Wednesday's sale of 30-year bonds fetched a yield of 2.172 percent, against 2.475 percent at the prior auction in June, Treasury data showed.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 68.49 percent, a record share, at the auction.

On the open market, the 30-year bond yield last Friday hit a record low yield at 2.098 percent, Reuters data showed.

U.S. yields have risen from last week's lows following an upbeat June jobs report and investors pulling some money into stocks and other risky assets.

Treasury yields will unlikely climb much further from current levels as Federal Reserve officials have hinted the central bank is in no hurry to raise rates, analysts and fund managers said.

"We need to see a change from the Fed. It doesn't seem like they are going to change their tune," said James Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)