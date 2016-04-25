BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. 30-year Treasury prices fell to session lows on Monday, erasing initial gains in advance of the release of March data on domestic new home sales and a $26 billion auction of two-year notes.
The "long" bond last traded down 12/32 in price for a yield 2.723 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday. The 30-year yield reached 2.723 percent, the highest levels in over four weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
TOKYO, April 14 The dollar nursed losses on Friday, on track for a losing week as geopolitical tensions underpinned the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency.