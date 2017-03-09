NEW YORK, March 9 The yield on U.S. five-year Treasury notes rose on Thursday to the highest in nearly six years as a bond market selloff accelerated in mid-afternoon U.S. trading.

At 2:25 p.m. (1925 GMT), the five-year Treasury yield was up more than 4 basis points at 2.126 percent after touching 2.135 percent, which was last seen in April 2011, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)