NEW YORK, Jan 8 (IFR) - The US commercial mortgage-backed
securitisation market is facing a shake-up after new rules
clamping down on riskier loan origination spur executives at
investment banks to curtail upstart lenders' access to their
bond issuance platforms.
Regulation AB II, which took hold on November 23, is being
seized upon by top Wall Street banks as a reason to prune ties
with the less prudent lenders.
"It's been simmering below the surface," said one mortgage
banker. "But now the top 10 guys are going to use their market
strength to say: let's eliminate the guys mucking up the
market."
The sector has seen a proliferation of new, non-bank lenders
in the past four years as private equity and hedge funds chased
fatter returns by making loans that big banks avoided in dicey
areas of the property market.
Their success to date is reflected by their rapid growth.
Some 28 non-bank lenders packaged loans in CMBS transactions in
2015 versus just nine in 2011, according to JP Morgan analysts.
But now the big investment banks are focused on the new
rule, which requires that each bond issuer designate a senior
officer to certify that all information provided about a
transaction is true.
That might sound like a standard sign-off. But bank
executives are taking this requirement to heart since it could -
for the first time - make them personally liable for securities
fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission if sham loans
are rolled into their deals.
"It's a know-your-counterparty issue," said William
O'Connor, co-chair of real estate capital markets at law firm
Thompson & Knight, explaining that it would take just one bad
loan out of a typical CMBS pool of 70 made by different lenders
to spell trouble.
"For some of the smaller players, that means they are going
to have to go elsewhere."
RISE AND FALL
Four years ago, a dozen or so major banks that included Bank
of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
and Morgan Stanley, dominated more than 90% of the CMBS loan
origination business.
But those institutions lost ground to firms operating in the
regulatory shadows, and by the end of 2015 their share had
dropped to roughly 65%.
Their place was taken by larger non-bank lenders like Cantor
Commercial Real Estate, Ladder Capital and Rialto Mortgage
Finance, which consistently ranked among the top five
contributors of loans in 2015 CMBS deals, according to Wells
Fargo data.
It is the smaller players, however, that are expected to be
most vulnerable to fallout from Reg AB II.
ON THE SHELF
In light of the regulation, big banks have already begun a
more rigorous vetting process to decide which CMBS lending
partners they will allow to access their SEC-registered bond
issuance shelves.
"In 2016, smaller establishments will have less access to
the shelves than in the past," said one senior executive at a
major non-bank lender, who spoke only on condition of anonymity.
He suggested Wall Street bankers are using the situation
event to support their commercial ends.
"It's a dog and pony show," he said.
"But if you cut off the bottom 15 platforms, it's less like
cutting off an appendage than it is more of a nuisance."
SAFETY CHECK
Leverage in CMBS deals has increased as around 40 lenders
competed for commercial loans in 2015.
"Strong lending competition has eroded underwriting quality
in conduit CMBS, particularly as more small originators that
compete for higher risk borrowers have entered the market,"
wrote Meghan Kelleher, a CMBS analyst at JP Morgan in the bank's
2016 outlook report.
Indeed mortgage debt as a percentage of a property's
estimated value surpassed its pre-crisis peak during 2015.
Moody's calculated the average conduit deal's loan-to-value
at 118.2% in the fourth quarter, an increase from the prior
record of 117.5% in 2007.
Given recent history there are hopes that Reg AB II and
other regulations slated to take hold in the next 12 months will
help bring more caution to the market.
"The regulatory changes are big," the mortgage banker said.
"You've got to go with guys you've closed (loans) with in the
past and trust."
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)