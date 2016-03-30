NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. Treasury prices extended
their declines on Wednesday with longer-dated maturities hitting
session lows, as stronger-than-forecast private domestic jobs
data in March from ADP supported the notion of an improving
labor market.
Payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies hired 200,000
workers in March, more than the 194,000 forecast among
economists polled by Reuters. The prior month's increase however
was revised down to 205,000 from an originally reported 214,000.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32
in price for a yield of 1.835 percent, up 2 basis points from
late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)