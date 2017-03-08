NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. Treasury yields added to
their earlier rise on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting
their highest levels since December as payroll processor ADP
said U.S. companies hired 298,000 workers in February, the most
since the December 2015.
The yield on two-year Treasury notes reached
levels last seen in August 2009 with the latest ADP report
cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates at its policy meeting next week. The two-year yield was
last at 1.362 percent, up 3 basis points from late Tuesday.
