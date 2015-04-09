NEW YORK, April 9 The increasing role of
computerized trading in the U.S. bond market has boosted the
risk to U.S. Treasuries trade, potentially causing more turmoil
like the wild price swing that erupted on Oct. 15, according to
a paper from a bond industry group released on Thursday.
Supporters see automated trading, in particular high
frequency trading which uses complex models to almost
instantaneously buy and sell huge volumes of bonds and other
securities, as fostering liquidity and bringing down trading
costs.
Critics said this type of trading strategy is disruptive and
prone to be used to manipulate markets.
"The increased adoption of automated trading has also led
market participants and regulators to articulate concerns about
the potential for greater operational risk, disruptive market
practices and trading strategies, and the risk of sharp,
short-term disruptions to the Treasury securities market,"
Treasury Market Practices Group said in its "white paper" on
automated trading.
TMPG, which is sponsored by the New York Federal Reserve,
has recommended a set of industry practices on automated trading
for bonds. They include avoiding strategies that could be
disruptive to the market and adopting policies aimed at getting
rid of strategies to manipulate prices and liquidity.
On Oct. 15, 30-year Treasuries bond prices
jumped 6 points in a matter of minutes, resulting in record
trading volumes and a rarely seen degree of price and yield
swings.
The "common thread" of what happened in October and bouts of
turbulence linked to automatic trading in other markets is that
automated trading could outpace manual detection and
intervention, TMPG said.
One of the main risks from automated trading cited by TMPG
is operational, ranging from program malfunctions to algorithms
reacting to wrong or unexpected data.
Automated systems could offer "rogue" traders a faster set
of tools to manipulate markets, TMPG said.
Electronic trading accounts for more than half of the
overall trading volume of Treasuries, with the rest primarily
done over the phone between dealers and investors or among
dealers.
Daily Treasuries volume averaged $524.5 billion in March,
down from $558.9 billion in February, according to data from the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
For more, click on
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)