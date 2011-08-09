NEW YORK Aug 9 Foreign central banks scooped up huge amounts of U.S. government debt on Tuesday, signaling they have not abandoned Treasuries despite Standard & Poor's taking away the United States' top-notch rating.

Overseas central banks, large money managers and other indirect bidders bought nearly 48 percent of the $32 billion of three-year Treasuries US3YTWI=TWEB at an auction, the first leg of this week's $72 billion federal quarterly refunding.

The share of indirect purchases was the highest since the three-year auction in May 2010. For details, see [ID:nTAR000397]

"It looks like no one's missing a beat despite the downgrade," said Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed income analyst at 4Cast Ltd. in New York.

Foreign central banks stepped up their buying of Treasuries, even though they turned expensive after a massive safe-haven rally due to fears about a recession and the European debt crisis spiraling out of control. [.N]

The steep drop in the dollar, spurred partly by the debt fight in Washington, might stoke central banks to purchase U.S. government debt. Last week, the Bank of Japan spent 1 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) to slow the yen's appreciation against the greenback in a bid to support its exporters. Such currency measures often involve buying of U.S. Treasuries. [FRX/]

As for the rest of the August refunding, the Treasury will sell $24 billion in 10-year notes US10YTWI=TWEB on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds US30YTWI=TWEB on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)