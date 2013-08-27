MOVES-Manuel Gonzalez Cid becomes chairman of BAWAG supervisory board
VIENNA, March 8 Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as BAWAG PSK's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 27 Foreign central banks, investment firms and other indirect bidders pared their purchases at the latest U.S. two-year debt sale on Thursday compared with a month ago, according to data from the Treasury Department.
Indirect bidders bought $6.52 billon of the $33.75 billion two-year issue offered. This was equivalent to 19.30 percent of total purchases through competitive bids, which was the smallest share bought by this group since January.
Direct bidders on the other hand increased their purchases at the latest two-year auction, part of this week's $98 billion in coupon-bearing supply.
They bought $8.81 billion or 26.10 percent of the overall competitive purchases, which was their largest share since April.
(Adds details) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, March 8 Industrial output in Brazil rose on an annual basis in January for the first month in nearly three years, in a sign the economy could be finally stabilizing after two years of a severe recession. Production increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. That topped expectations for a 1.1 percent gain in a Reuters poll of economists.
March 8 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited February's housing market data. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Data on housing starts for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by January building permits and labor productivity data for the fourth quarter, due at 8:30 a.m. ET