NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. Treasury yields pared their earlier drop on Monday, prompted by soft demand at a $24 billion auction of three-year notes, the first part of this week's $56 billion coupon-bearing government debt supply.

The yield on three-year Treasuries was down 0.5 basis point at 1.499 percent, while benchmark 10-year yield was 1 basis point lower at 2.361 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)