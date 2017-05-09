NEW YORK May 9 U.S. Treasury yields touched session highs on Tuesday with three-year yield hitting a seven-week high following soft results at $24 billion three-year auction, the first leg of this week's $62 billion quarterly refunding.

The three-year yield was last up over 3 basis points at 1.560 percent, while the yield for benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was nearly 4 basis points higher at 2.414 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)