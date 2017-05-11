NEW YORK May 11 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly added gains on Thursday following a lukewarm auction of $15 billion in 30-year government bonds, the final leg of the $62 billion May quarterly refunding this week.

The 30-year Treasury yield was last at 3.044 percent, up marginally from Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)