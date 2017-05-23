NEW YORK May 23 U.S. Treasury debt yields retreated slightly from their session highs on Tuesday after solid demand at a $26 billion auction of a new two-year note issue, the first part of the $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply this week.

At 1:16 p.m. Eastern time (1716 GMT), the benchmark 10-year yield was 2.273 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Monday, while the two-year yield was 1.307 percent, which was almost 3 basis points higher on the day, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)