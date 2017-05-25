NEW YORK May 25 U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels on Thursday following average demand at a $28 billion seven-year note auction, the final portion of the $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply this week.

At 1:35 p.m. (1735 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1.4 basis points at 2.252 percent, while 30-year bond yield was 1.2 basis points lower at 2.923 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)