US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops $20 trillion as Wall St eyes Trump tax cuts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Aug 8 The U.S. Treasury Department felt the sting of its worst 10-year note auction in three years on Wednesday as investors and some dealers stayed on the sidelines due to diminished anxiety about the U.S. economy and the debt crisis in Europe.
Overall bidding for the $24 billion in new 10-year notes the Treasury offered, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 2.49, a level last seen at a 10-year note auction in August 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A gauge of global equity markets advanced on Monday and bond yields rose, buoyed by a reemergence of assets likely to benefit from reflationary policies that are expected to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feb 13 The California Public Employees' Retirement System announced on Monday that it had a lower return of about $900 million since September, when the fund reduced risk from the portfolio by selling some equities.