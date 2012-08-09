NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. government's August debt refunding ended with a thud on Thursday with a weak auction of $16 billion in 30-year bonds whose yields came in higher-than-expected.

Overall bidding for the new 30-year bonds the Treasury offered, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 2.41, down sharply from the 2.70 at the 30-year auction held in July.

The 30-year bond sale is the final leg of this week's $72 billion in the government's quarterly refunding. (Reporting by Richard Leong)