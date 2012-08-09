BRIEF-Fortune Minerals Ltd says C$5 mln bought deal financing
NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. government's August debt refunding ended with a thud on Thursday with a weak auction of $16 billion in 30-year bonds whose yields came in higher-than-expected.
Overall bidding for the new 30-year bonds the Treasury offered, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 2.41, down sharply from the 2.70 at the 30-year auction held in July.
The 30-year bond sale is the final leg of this week's $72 billion in the government's quarterly refunding. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly jumped for the second month in a row in December as firms sold higher amounts of transportation equipment and petroleum products at the end of the year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.