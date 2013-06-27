* Recent bond rout casts bearish outlook for Treasuries
* Fund firms curb bids as they brace for redemption
* Indirect bids at auctions jump; direct bids plunge
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. Treasuries auctions
suffered some of their worst results in more than three years
this week as investors burned by the recent bond market sell-off
stayed on the sidelines.
The U.S. Treasury sold $99 billion in two-, five- and
seven-year notes this week, with only Thursday's auction of
seven-year debt considered above-average by a number of metrics.
Analysts blamed the buyer's strike on fund companies
building cash reserves in anticipation of heavy redemptions from
bond funds after what has been the worst quarter for the U.S.
Treasuries market in two-and-a-half years. That the supply came
just after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out the guidelines for
reduced bond purchases didn't help, either.
"It's about investor skittishness in taking on new
allocation in fixed income. They are gun-shy," said George
Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Nomura
Securities International in New York.
The Barclays U.S. Treasury index has fallen 2.11 percent so
far in the second quarter, most of which occurred since late
May, the worst performance since the fourth quarter of 2010.
It is unclear whether the tepid bidding at Treasuries
auctions will persist, as investors grapple with when the U.S.
Federal Reserve might reduce its bond purchases - the catalyst
for the stampede out of bonds in the past six weeks.
"There might still be willing sellers who haven't exited
yet," said William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist with RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
On May 22, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said before a
congressional panel that a decision on whether the U.S. central
bank might pare its $85 billion monthly bond purchases - known
as QE3 - might happen in the "next few meetings" if the U.S.
economy were to show further improvement.
Some three weeks later, Bernanke, appearing at a post-Fed
press conference, laid out the blueprint for such a move. His
comments roiled markets, sparking a sell-off in global stocks
and catapulting U.S. Treasury yields to 22-month highs.
Investors' uneasiness to buy U.S. Treasuries seemed most
acute at Wednesday's $35 billion auction of new five-year
government debt.
The amount of bids submitted versus the size of the
five-year note sale, or bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 2.45, the
lowest since September 2009, according to data from the U.S.
Treasury Department.
DIRECT BIDS PLUNGE
Much of the decline in demand can be linked to a severe
pullback in participants among those known as direct bidders,
which include large fund companies and smaller Wall Street firms
that can submit auction bids to the U.S. Treasury Department
rather than through primary dealers, analysts and traders said.
Primary dealers are the 21 Wall Street firms who do business
directly with the Fed. They are counterparties in the Fed's open
market operations including its third round of quantitative
easing program which involves the near-daily purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Direct bidders accounted for 3.56 percent of total purchases
at Wednesday's five-year auction, the smallest share at a
five-year auction since one held in November 2009. Direct
bidders bought 7.83 percent of Tuesday's $35 billion two-year
note offering, the lowest since April 2012.
Those bidders accounted for 15.72 percent of overall
purchases at Thursday's $29 billion auction of new seven-year
notes, the smallest share since July.
The drop in direct bidding coincided with money being pulled
out of bond mutual funds in recent weeks.
U.S.-listed bond funds saw $7.97 billion in outflows in the
week ended June 19, marking the first three-week streak of
outflows from the funds since August 2011, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
While Treasury purchases through direct bids plunged this
week, "indirect" buying via primary dealers jumped.
Last week's $7 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities saw purchases through indirect bids total
60.79 percent, a record high, while direct purchases fell to a
record low of 0.36 percent.
Analysts and traders reckoned fund companies and large
foreign central banks returned to the indirect bidding method
due to the recent wild swings in the bond market.
Direct bidding at Treasuries auctions has grown at the
expense of indirect bidding since the Federal Reserve began
buying bonds on the open market in late 2008 as a part of its
quantitative easing program.
"Due to the heightened state of market volatility, people
preferred to use this route of price discovery, which is through
the primary dealers," Nomura's Goncalves said.