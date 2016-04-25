NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. Treasury yields climbed to four-week highs on Monday following mediocre investor demand at a $26 billion auction of two-year notes, the first part of this week's $88 billion in fixed-rate coupon securities the government planned to sell.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.906 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)