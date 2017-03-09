NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields held near session peaks on Thursday following a $12 billion auction of 30-year government bonds that fetched average demand and the highest yield since September 2014.

At 1:20 p.m. (1820 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 3 basis points at 2.582 percent on the open market, while the 30-year yield was 2 basis points higher at 3.170 percent. They touched their highest in about 11 weeks earlier Thursday after the European Central Bank signaled less urgency to provide more monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)