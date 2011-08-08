NEW YORK Aug 8 Barclays Capital said it made no changes to its widely followed bond indices after Standard & Poor's lowered the United States' long-term credit rating by one notch to AA-plus due to its high indebtedness.

The firm said in a note dated Sunday it follows a "2 out of 3" rule, which means that as long as two out of the three main rating agencies rate the United States as a AAA issuer, the index rating for U.S. Treasuries, agencies and agency mortgage-backed securities will remain AAA.

Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings affirmed their top credit ratings on the United States last week.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)