Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in Jan-VFACTS
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasury prices erased earlier losses on Thursday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank may provide more stimulus over the summer following Britain's vote to exit the European Union last week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices were unchanged unchanged from the previous day for a yield of 1.478 percent, while the 30-year bond was flat in price with a yield of 2.281 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald