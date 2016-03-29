NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. Treasury prices hovered
near their session highs on Tuesday as data showing slightly
weaker-than-forecast rises in home prices reinforced the view of
sluggish economic growth in the first quarter.
The S&P/Case Shiller said on Tuesday its composite index of
20 metropolitan areas rose 5.7 percent in January on a
year-over-year basis, matching the increase the month before.
That was just below the 5.8 percent estimate from a Reuters poll
of economists.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
9/32 higher with a yield of 1.854 percent, down 3 basis points
from late on Monday.
