May 1 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to the lowest level since
mid-February in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
98,565 contracts on April 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 153,366 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
28Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 457,653 462,376
Short 284,158 283,545
Net 173,495 178,831
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 369,744 369,553
Short 380,640 391,047
Net -10,896 -21,494
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 363,582 323,219
Short 462,147 476,585
Net -98,565 -153,366
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 58,967 54,391
Short 55,517 49,617
Net 3,450 4,774
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 47,192 50,191
Short 84,724 86,838
Net -37,532 -36,647
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
28Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,956,942 1,948,104
Short 1,530,674 1,466,971
Net 426,268 481,133
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)