Speculators turned net bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the central bank would raise interest rates gradually, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. "Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy," Yellen said of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday. Her remarks to the Economic Club of New York led some traders to bet the Fed might allow inflation to run above the Fed's 2-percent goal. If it were so, this would make longer-dated Treasuries less profitable because higher inflation would erode their return. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 16,863 contracts on March 29, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 50,105 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculative positions in T-bond and ultra-bond futures were little changed from the previous week, suggesting other traders expect longer-term domestic inflation would stay tame despite a tightening labor market. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 93,050 100,700 Short 206,761 212,590 Net -113,711 -111,890 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 285,759 249,146 Short 448,944 463,759 Net -163,185 -214,613 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 448,675 485,962 Short 465,538 435,857 Net -16,863 50,105 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 117,882 112,343 Short 57,978 62,342 Net 59,904 50,001 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 50,002 50,443 Short 152,140 152,597 Net -102,138 -102,154 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 1,278,209 1,289,896 Short 1,661,701 1,616,916 Net -383,492 -327,020 Fed funds 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 46,837 40,101 Short 100,778 96,417 Net -53,941 -56,316 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)