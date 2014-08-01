* Speculative net Eurodollar shorts hit record high * Speculators cut net longs in T-bond, ultra bond futures * Speculators turn net long in two-year T-notes Aug 1 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to its lowest level in a year, while their net bearish bets on Eurodollar futures hit a record high, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 5,806 contracts on July 29, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 38,159 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Meanwhile, the amount of speculators' short positions in Eurodollar futures exceeded long positions by 1.88 million contracts, up from 1.75 million the previous week, surpassing the prior record of 1.81 million set three weeks ago, CFTC data showed. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 29Jul2014 Prior week week Long 360,418 240,367 Short 268,631 259,144 Net 91,787 -18,777 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29Jul2014 Prior week week Long 359,896 359,777 Short 325,816 308,042 Net 34,080 51,735 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29Jul2014 Prior week week Long 473,286 467,442 Short 479,092 505,601 Net -5,806 -38,159 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29Jul2014 Prior week week Long 102,995 108,162 Short 92,808 93,916 Net 10,187 14,246 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29Jul2014 Prior week week Long 53,580 55,373 Short 39,929 36,801 Net 13,651 18,572 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 29Jul2014 Prior week week Long 951,808 951,201 Short 2,831,930 2,703,890 Net -1,880,122 -1,752,689 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)