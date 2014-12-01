Dec 1 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell last week from the previous
seven days when they reached their highest level since May,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Monday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
75,327 contracts on Nov. 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 127,328 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and Eurodollar futures on
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
28Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 318,171 329,410
Short 342,438 352,594
Net -24,267 -23,184
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 305,549 316,995
Short 290,952 309,594
Net 14,597 7,401
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 386,471 398,903
Short 461,798 526,231
Net -75,327 -127,328
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 121,202 98,491
Short 84,336 83,474
Net 36,866 15,017
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 60,614 68,277
Short 46,794 43,181
Net 13,820 25,096
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
28Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,693,910 1,635,614
Short 2,202,956 2,213,920
Net -509,046 -578,306
