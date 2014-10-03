Oct 3 Speculators' bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury
note futures turned net bearish in the latest week from prior
week's slightly net bullish stance, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
12,505 contracts on Sept. 30, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 8,844 net long positions in
10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
30Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 404,392 409,143
Short 542,770 569,570
Net -138,378 -160,427
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
30Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 333,366 355,023
Short 363,803 373,244
Net -30,437 -18,221
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
30Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 449,878 460,039
Short 462,383 451,195
Net -12,505 8,844
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
30Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 119,029 116,637
Short 106,443 103,282
Net 12,586 13,355
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
30Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 61,443 55,794
Short 36,762 35,245
Net 24,681 20,549
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
30Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,295,534 1,264,302
Short 2,921,411 2,952,933
Net -1,625,877 -1,688,631
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)