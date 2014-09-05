Sept 5 More speculators turned bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures ahead of the European Central
Bank's surprise interest rate cut on Thursday and a weak U.S.
payrolls report on Friday, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
82,658 contracts on Sept. 2, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 7,940 net long positions in
10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
02Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 365,760 376,490
Short 311,735 332,147
Net 54,025 44,343
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
02Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 410,794 407,050
Short 325,592 336,877
Net 85,202 70,173
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
02Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 382,415 418,061
Short 465,073 410,121
Net -82,658 7,940
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
02Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 110,441 124,727
Short 97,644 92,712
Net 12,797 32,015
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
02Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 53,618 57,234
Short 38,049 37,889
Net 15,569 19,345
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
02Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 948,050 946,959
Short 2,836,595 2,833,783
Net -1,888,545 -1,886,824
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)