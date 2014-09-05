Sept 5 More speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures ahead of the European Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut on Thursday and a weak U.S. payrolls report on Friday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 82,658 contracts on Sept. 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 7,940 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 02Sep2014 Prior week week Long 365,760 376,490 Short 311,735 332,147 Net 54,025 44,343 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02Sep2014 Prior week week Long 410,794 407,050 Short 325,592 336,877 Net 85,202 70,173 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02Sep2014 Prior week week Long 382,415 418,061 Short 465,073 410,121 Net -82,658 7,940 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02Sep2014 Prior week week Long 110,441 124,727 Short 97,644 92,712 Net 12,797 32,015 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02Sep2014 Prior week week Long 53,618 57,234 Short 38,049 37,889 Net 15,569 19,345 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02Sep2014 Prior week week Long 948,050 946,959 Short 2,836,595 2,833,783 Net -1,888,545 -1,886,824 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)