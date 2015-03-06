March 6 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to the
highest level since mid-January ahead of the February U.S. jobs
report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
139,474 contracts on March 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since
145,598 contracts on Jan. 20
A week earlier, speculators held 109,710 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Speculators turned negative on Eurodollar futures for the
first time since January. In the latest week, they had a net
short of 55,326 contracts, compared with a net long of 28,635
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
03Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 314,784 317,972
Short 347,191 341,804
Net -32,407 -23,832
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 424,341 399,905
Short 428,330 405,406
Net -3,989 -5,501
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 353,595 360,092
Short 493,069 469,802
Net -139,474 -109,710
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 53,252 62,377
Short 54,911 53,682
Net -1,659 8,695
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 51,161 46,661
Short 86,573 88,831
Net -35,412 -42,170
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
03Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,751,966 1,748,445
Short 1,807,292 1,719,810
Net -55,326 28,635
