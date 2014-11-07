Nov 7 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 47,286 contracts on Nov. 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 35,824 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)