Jan 8 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose fell in the latest week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish - or long - positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish - or short - positions
by 18,286 contracts on Jan. 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 42,981 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in ultra T-bond futures
rose to a record 97,768 contracts in the latest week, up 3,688
from the prior week.
Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures increased for a
third straight week to 564,740, which were the most since
December 2014.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 203,699 190,824
Short 309,760 295,720
Net -106,061 -104,896
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 198,814 227,603
Short 457,325 407,042
Net -258,511 -179,439
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 471,955 471,966
Short 453,669 428,985
Net 18,286 42,981
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 74,067 82,962
Short 82,254 82,973
Net -8,187 -11
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 53,393 56,368
Short 151,161 150,448
Net -97,768 -94,080
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,298,999 1,396,935
Short 1,863,739 1,808,938
Net -564,740 -412,003
Fed funds
Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 54,472 61,101
Short 75,486 81,329
Net -21,014 -20,228
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)