May 8 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures surged to their highest level in five months in the latest week amid a global bond market rout, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 183,116 contracts on May 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 98,565 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The data were collected before a global market recovery on Thursday and Friday, which sent benchmark 10-year yields below their year's highs set during the market selloff. Speculative net longs in Eurodollar futures fell to their lowest level in seven weeks at 245,278 contracts, down 180,990 from the prior week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 05May2015 Prior week week Long 449,167 457,653 Short 279,869 284,158 Net 169,298 173,495 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05May2015 Prior week week Long 324,843 369,744 Short 406,308 380,640 Net -81,465 -10,896 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05May2015 Prior week week Long 309,458 363,582 Short 492,574 462,147 Net -183,116 -98,565 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05May2015 Prior week week Long 65,492 58,967 Short 54,519 55,517 Net 10,973 3,450 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05May2015 Prior week week Long 46,685 47,192 Short 79,504 84,724 Net -32,819 -37,532 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05May2015 Prior week week Long 1,872,249 1,956,942 Short 1,626,971 1,530,674 Net 245,278 426,268 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)