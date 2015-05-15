May 15 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest level in
five months in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
132,444 contracts on May 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 183,116 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
12 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 392,533 449,167
Short 277,840 279,869
Net 114,693 169,298
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 284,609 324,843
Short 376,334 406,308
Net -91,725 -81,465
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 319,058 309,458
Short 451,502 492,574
Net -132,444 -183,116
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 85,936 65,492
Short 59,077 54,519
Net 26,859 10,973
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 46,666 46,685
Short 79,701 79,504
Net -33,035 -32,819
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
12 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,792,952 1,872,249
Short 1,481,308 1,626,971
Net 311,644 245,278
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)