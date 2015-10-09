Oct 9 Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year
Treasury note futures in the latest week after a disappointing
September jobs report that supported the view the Federal
Reserve may delay a possible rate increase later this year,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
That view had spurred a rally in global stock market, paring
safehaven demand for Treasuries, as a later timing on a Fed rate
hike is expected to reduce upward pressure on borrowing costs
and in turn a squeeze on corporate profits.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was 2.10
percent in late U.S. trading on Friday, up from 1.99 percent a
week ago when the payrolls report was released.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
2,543 contracts on Oct. 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 22,490 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
06 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 273,308 297,556
Short 267,735 269,686
Net 5,573 27,870
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 358,795 345,835
Short 404,159 438,391
Net -45,364 -92,556
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 450,872 458,557
Short 453,415 436,067
Net -2,543 22,490
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 55,439 53,264
Short 62,584 62,338
Net -7,145 -9,074
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 50,377 62,640
Short 135,634 130,482
Net -85,257 -67,842
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
06 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,619,166 1,574,411
Short 1,159,457 1,085,759
Net 459,709 488,652
