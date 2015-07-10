July 10 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week from their
lowest level since September, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Speculators raised their bets on falling U.S. bond prices
despite market turbulence stemming from a surprise rejection of
previous bailout terms by Greek voters last Sunday and a
dramatic sell-off in Chinese stocks earlier this week.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
32,738 contracts on July 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 3,504 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was the least amount
of net shorts since Sept. 23.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 449,144 428,853
Short 277,773 285,020
Net 171,371 143,833
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 363,039 352,276
Short 447,447 431,452
Net -84,408 -79,176
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 435,083 451,637
Short 467,821 455,141
Net -32,738 -3,504
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 64,762 57,066
Short 53,905 61,171
Net 10,857 -4,105
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 52,712 50,444
Short 91,759 91,064
Net -39,047 -40,620
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
07 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,752,346 1,650,737
Short 1,544,615 1,403,331
Net 207,731 247,406
