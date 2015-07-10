July 10 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week from their lowest level since September, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators raised their bets on falling U.S. bond prices despite market turbulence stemming from a surprise rejection of previous bailout terms by Greek voters last Sunday and a dramatic sell-off in Chinese stocks earlier this week. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 32,738 contracts on July 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 3,504 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the least amount of net shorts since Sept. 23. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 449,144 428,853 Short 277,773 285,020 Net 171,371 143,833 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 363,039 352,276 Short 447,447 431,452 Net -84,408 -79,176 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 435,083 451,637 Short 467,821 455,141 Net -32,738 -3,504 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 64,762 57,066 Short 53,905 61,171 Net 10,857 -4,105 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 52,712 50,444 Short 91,759 91,064 Net -39,047 -40,620 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 1,752,346 1,650,737 Short 1,544,615 1,403,331 Net 207,731 247,406 (Reporting by Richard Leong)