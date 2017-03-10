March 10 Speculators scaled back their net
bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from a record
high ahead of the February U.S. payrolls report, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
298,514 contracts on March 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 409,659 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was a record high.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 217,300 263,282
Short 353,805 293,001
Net -136,505 -29,719
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 313,665 376,450
Short 725,241 663,816
Net -411,576 -287,366
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 527,862 472,169
Short 826,376 881,828
Net -298,514 -409,659
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 91,847 91,092
Short 134,673 112,956
Net -42,826 -21,864
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 53,041 56,880
Short 117,791 124,283
Net -64,750 -67,403
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 413,948 393,581
Short 3,304,373 3,073,460
Net -2,890,425 -2,679,879
Fed funds
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 120,998 197,687
Short 367,257 352,629
Net -246,259 -154,942
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)