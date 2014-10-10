Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level in three months prior to the Federal Reserve release of its minutes on its Sept 17-18 policy meeting on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 92,329 contracts on Oct. 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 12,505 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to their lowest since late April at 1.297 million contracts in the latest week from 1.626 million the previous week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 07Oct2014 Prior week week Long 357,946 404,392 Short 436,784 542,770 Net -78,838 -138,378 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07Oct2014 Prior week week Long 323,501 333,366 Short 338,889 363,803 Net -15,388 -30,437 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07Oct2014 Prior week week Long 403,809 449,878 Short 496,138 462,383 Net -92,329 -12,505 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07Oct2014 Prior week week Long 147,620 119,029 Short 127,883 106,443 Net 19,737 12,586 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07Oct2014 Prior week week Long 63,647 61,443 Short 36,076 36,762 Net 27,571 24,681 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07Oct2014 Prior week week Long 1,409,993 1,295,534 Short 2,706,519 2,921,411 Net -1,296,526 -1,625,877 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)