March 11 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 68,087 contracts on March 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, net long positions in 10-year T-note futures exceeded short positions by 2,554 contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 137,303 190,051 Short 199,593 228,093 Net -62,290 -38,042 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 293,784 293,216 Short 459,804 420,767 Net -166,020 -127,551 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 510,567 475,157 Short 442,480 472,603 Net 68,087 2,554 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 104,907 94,115 Short 68,056 70,025 Net 36,851 24,090 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 48,074 49,366 Short 144,409 142,220 Net -96,335 -92,854 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 1,623,720 1,645,177 Short 2,087,373 2,114,456 Net -463,653 -469,279 Fed funds 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 44,153 32,077 Short 93,636 75,969 Net -49,483 -43,892 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)