Dec 11 Speculators turned net bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, while they
raised their short bets on U.S. rates futures ahead of next
week's Federal Reserve meeting, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to end its
near-zero interest rate policy at its policy meeting next
Tuesday and Wednesday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
24,549 contracts on Dec. 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 15,519 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures grew
to their highest in nearly a year, and those in federal funds
futures rose to their highest in three months, the latest
Commitments of Traders data showed.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 145,669 173,796
Short 260,271 244,398
Net -114,602 -70,602
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 216,559 248,340
Short 509,952 513,984
Net -293,393 -265,644
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 435,528 460,149
Short 460,077 444,630
Net -24,549 15,519
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 64,115 55,546
Short 85,037 81,076
Net -20,922 -25,530
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 58,505 61,767
Short 140,689 136,059
Net -82,184 -74,292
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,684,613 1,777,217
Short 1,935,770 2,003,233
Net -251,157 -226,016
Fed funds
08 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 43,481 59,477
Short 69,191 64,760
Net -25,710 -5,283
