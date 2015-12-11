Dec 11 Speculators turned net bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, while they raised their short bets on U.S. rates futures ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to end its near-zero interest rate policy at its policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 24,549 contracts on Dec. 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 15,519 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures grew to their highest in nearly a year, and those in federal funds futures rose to their highest in three months, the latest Commitments of Traders data showed. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 145,669 173,796 Short 260,271 244,398 Net -114,602 -70,602 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 216,559 248,340 Short 509,952 513,984 Net -293,393 -265,644 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 435,528 460,149 Short 460,077 444,630 Net -24,549 15,519 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 64,115 55,546 Short 85,037 81,076 Net -20,922 -25,530 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 58,505 61,767 Short 140,689 136,059 Net -82,184 -74,292 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 1,684,613 1,777,217 Short 1,935,770 2,003,233 Net -251,157 -226,016 Fed funds 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 43,481 59,477 Short 69,191 64,760 Net -25,710 -5,283 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)