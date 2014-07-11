July 11 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
96,772 contracts on July 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 69,358 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
08Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 207,652 221,386
Short 221,372 214,424
Net -13,720 6,962
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
08Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 303,782 288,175
Short 321,245 296,970
Net -17,463 -8,795
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
08Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 376,657 404,469
Short 473,429 473,827
Net -96,772 -69,358
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
08Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 73,101 88,817
Short 77,458 71,080
Net -4,357 17,737
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
08Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 50,178 54,240
Short 33,269 34,821
Net 16,909 19,419
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
08Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 906,356 856,747
Short 2,717,529 2,504,122
Net -1,811,173 -1,647,375
