Sept 12 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 33,267 contracts on Sept. 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 82,658 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
09Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 335,749 365,760
Short 344,285 311,735
Net -8,536 54,025
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
09Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 428,936 410,794
Short 342,814 325,592
Net 86,122 85,202
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
09Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 440,215 382,415
Short 473,482 465,073
Net -33,267 -82,658
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
09Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 104,700 110,441
Short 88,085 97,644
Net 16,615 12,797
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
09Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 57,055 53,618
Short 37,005 38,049
Net 20,050 15,569
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
09Sep2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,096,495 948,050
Short 3,037,926 2,836,595
Net -1,941,431 -1,888,545
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)