March 13 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell slightly in the latest week
despite a strong February jobs report that revived some
expectations the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates
later this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
138,257 contracts on March 10, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 139,474 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar jumped to
244,052, the highest since December, from 55,326 a week earlier.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
10Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 334,203 314,784
Short 337,966 347,191
Net -3,763 -32,407
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
10Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 440,008 424,341
Short 407,768 428,330
Net 32,240 -3,989
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
10Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 376,634 353,595
Short 514,891 493,069
Net -138,257 -139,474
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
10Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 47,987 53,252
Short 41,417 54,911
Net 6,570 -1,659
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
10Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 53,168 51,161
Short 92,783 86,573
Net -39,615 -35,412
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
10Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,742,677 1,751,966
Short 1,986,729 1,807,292
Net -244,052 -55,326