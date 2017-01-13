Jan 13 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures reached another record high in the latest week even as benchmark yields retreated further, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 394,689 contracts on Jan. 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 344,931 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 238,528 192,341 Short 253,031 241,739 Net -14,503 -49,398 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 248,625 251,749 Short 686,121 662,611 Net -437,496 -410,862 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 455,160 471,225 Short 849,849 816,156 Net -394,689 -344,931 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 84,615 81,565 Short 128,379 113,724 Net -43,764 -32,159 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 62,634 65,426 Short 136,887 142,425 Net -74,253 -76,999 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 504,186 582,991 Short 2,946,321 2,699,095 Net -2,442,135 -2,116,104 Fed funds 10 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 84,074 63,833 Short 219,190 173,314 Net -135,116 -109,481 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)