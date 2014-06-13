June 13 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 71,903 contracts on June 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 43,295 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 10Jun2014 Prior week week Long 206,613 253,965 Short 182,329 196,135 Net 24,284 57,830 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10Jun2014 Prior week week Long 316,908 323,148 Short 288,833 279,473 Net 28,075 43,675 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10Jun2014 Prior week week Long 371,971 383,136 Short 443,874 426,431 Net -71,903 -43,295 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10Jun2014 Prior week week Long 78,536 89,976 Short 72,639 66,159 Net 5,897 23,817 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10Jun2014 Prior week week Long 46,367 54,126 Short 39,287 37,538 Net 7,080 16,588 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10Jun2014 Prior week week Long 887,379 804,451 Short 2,394,843 2,433,276 Net -1,507,464 -1,628,825 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)