June 13 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
71,903 contracts on June 10, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 43,295 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
10Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 206,613 253,965
Short 182,329 196,135
Net 24,284 57,830
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
10Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 316,908 323,148
Short 288,833 279,473
Net 28,075 43,675
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
10Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 371,971 383,136
Short 443,874 426,431
Net -71,903 -43,295
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
10Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 78,536 89,976
Short 72,639 66,159
Net 5,897 23,817
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
10Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 46,367 54,126
Short 39,287 37,538
Net 7,080 16,588
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
10Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 887,379 804,451
Short 2,394,843 2,433,276
Net -1,507,464 -1,628,825
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)