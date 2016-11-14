Nov 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures grew to their highest since May in
advance of the U.S. presidential election, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
71,660 contracts on Nov. 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 35,057 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 294,459 219,148
Short 207,501 197,570
Net 86,958 21,578
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 410,399 366,774
Short 556,026 570,052
Net -145,627 -203,278
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 553,235 573,204
Short 624,895 608,261
Net -71,660 -35,057
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 83,337 87,719
Short 86,009 91,874
Net -2,672 -4,155
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 43,207 43,343
Short 148,785 140,176
Net -105,578 -96,833
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 448,092 495,139
Short 2,271,726 2,240,195
Net -1,823,634 -1,745,056
Fed funds
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 83,007 96,702
Short 116,345 159,425
Net -33,338 -62,723
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)