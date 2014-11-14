Nov 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in a month, while their net bearish positions fell to their lowest since December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 112,458 contracts on Nov. 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 47,286 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators' net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to 670,452 contracts on Nov. 11 from 797,286 the previous week. This was the lowest amount of net shorts in Eurodollar futures since 640,943 on Dec 17. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11Nov2014 Prior week week Long 311,284 315,488 Short 344,576 311,980 Net -33,292 3,508 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11Nov2014 Prior week week Long 337,839 344,624 Short 307,208 303,710 Net 30,631 40,914 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11Nov2014 Prior week week Long 390,566 414,388 Short 503,024 461,674 Net -112,458 -47,286 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11Nov2014 Prior week week Long 75,496 87,381 Short 86,348 86,188 Net -10,852 1,193 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11Nov2014 Prior week week Long 60,158 58,343 Short 38,352 39,213 Net 21,806 19,130 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11Nov2014 Prior week week Long 1,611,829 1,490,880 Short 2,282,281 2,288,166 Net -670,452 -797,286 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)