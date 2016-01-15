Jan 15 More speculators turned bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week even as
investors scrambled for U.S. government debt due to tumbling
stock and oil prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
43,236 contracts on Jan. 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 18,286 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in ultra T-bond futures
fell to 92,752 in the latest week from a record 97,768 contracts
the prior week.
Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures decreased to
391,698 from previous week's 564,740, which were the most since
December 2014.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
12 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 151,770 203,699
Short 277,942 309,760
Net -126,172 -106,061
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 223,187 198,814
Short 476,555 457,325
Net -253,368 -258,511
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 431,522 471,955
Short 474,758 453,669
Net -43,236 18,286
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 75,467 74,067
Short 77,261 82,254
Net -1,794 -8,187
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 55,563 53,393
Short 148,315 151,161
Net -92,752 -97,768
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
12 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,409,532 1,298,999
Short 1,801,230 1,863,739
Net -391,698 -564,740
Fed funds
12 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 56,652 54,472
Short 82,192 75,486
Net -25,540 -21,014
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)