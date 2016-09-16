Sept 16 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell following a global bond
market selloff last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 68,591 contracts on Sept. 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 104,792 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
13 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 236,606 258,845
Short 200,519 230,004
Net 36,087 28,841
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 359,274 383,918
Short 604,567 580,204
Net -245,293 -196,286
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 635,219 657,371
Short 566,628 552,579
Net 68,591 104,792
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 106,887 116,618
Short 99,064 92,484
Net 7,823 24,134
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 46,953 44,287
Short 161,552 166,787
Net -114,599 -122,500
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
13 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 797,875 780,148
Short 1,703,174 1,688,802
Net -905,299 -908,654
Fed funds
13 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 74,893 63,452
Short 130,207 125,057
Net -55,314 -61,605
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Grant McCool)