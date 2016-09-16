Sept 16 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell following a global bond market selloff last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 68,591 contracts on Sept. 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 104,792 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 13 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 236,606 258,845 Short 200,519 230,004 Net 36,087 28,841 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 359,274 383,918 Short 604,567 580,204 Net -245,293 -196,286 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 635,219 657,371 Short 566,628 552,579 Net 68,591 104,792 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 106,887 116,618 Short 99,064 92,484 Net 7,823 24,134 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 46,953 44,287 Short 161,552 166,787 Net -114,599 -122,500 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 797,875 780,148 Short 1,703,174 1,688,802 Net -905,299 -908,654 Fed funds 13 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 74,893 63,452 Short 130,207 125,057 Net -55,314 -61,605 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Grant McCool)