Oct 16 Speculators turned net long on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures on expectations the Federal
Reserve would not raise interest rates later this year,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
Meanwhile, net speculative bets in U.S. short-term interest
rate futures jumped in the latest week. Speculative net
Eurodollar longs hit their highest level since May 2013, while
speculative net longs in federal funds futures reached their
highest level since January 2011, the CFTC data showed.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 17,692 contracts on Oct. 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 2,543 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 281,951 273,308
Short 284,733 267,735
Net -2,782 5,573
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 352,470 358,795
Short 388,873 404,159
Net -36,403 -45,364
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 470,896 450,872
Short 453,204 453,415
Net 17,692 -2,543
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 69,262 55,439
Short 62,556 62,584
Net 6,706 -7,145
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 56,127 50,377
Short 147,192 135,634
Net -91,065 -85,257
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,641,751 1,619,166
Short 1,115,815 1,159,457
Net 525,936 459,709
(Reporting by Richard Leong)